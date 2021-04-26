Coasteering tour in Mallorca

Mallorca (Majorca) is one of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. It's known for beach resorts, sheltered coves, limestone mountains, and Roman and Moorish remains. Capital Palma has nightlife, the Moorish Almudaina royal palace, and 13th-century Santa María Cathedral. Stone-built villages include Pollença, with its art galleries and music festival, and hillside Fornalutx, surrounded by citrus plantations.