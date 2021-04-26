𝕹𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝕿𝖎𝖌𝖊𝖗

Heruin – Poster

In honor of my longtime friend, I made him a poster of his band Heruin for his 30'th birthday
My muse was Pauline, who has photographed the birthday boi in an incredible shoot ♡

P.S. The music is dope listen to it on Spotify

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
