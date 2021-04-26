Mostafa Absalan

Christmas Ball Mock up

Christmas Ball Mock up
This Package includes 8 Christmas Ball PSD Mockups in different angles.
Easy to use, Best and fastest way to show your design, Separated from background so you can use it everywhere.
Full Customizable and Goes With Any Design You Want.

Main Features:
8 PSD Files
Easy to use, Smart Object
Changeable Background Picture
Changeable Holder Color
High Resolution (5000×5000)
Organized Layers
Editable Shadows and Highlights

Download:
TheHungryJpeg:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3789331-christmas-ball-mockup
DesignBundles:
https://designbundles.net/pixelica21/710987-christmas-ball-mockup#gtmList=5>mPos=34
Graphicriver:
https://graphicriver.net/item/christmas-ball-mockup/25317107?ref=pixelica21

