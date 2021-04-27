Wilderness Adventures - Fullscreen Takeover Menu

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A smooth full-screen takeover menu designed for our outdoor enthusiasts over at Wilderness Adventures ⛰ We made sure all the information was strategically organized and could comfortably fit even the smallest desktop viewports 💻
↠ Check out the live website at wildernessadventures.com ↞
Such a fun project! Couldn't have asked for a better designer collab for this one
@ColinCav