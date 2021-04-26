Fitbit Premium upsell notification

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Fitbit launched its Premium product in mid-2019 with the goal of hitting 100,000 subscribers by the end of the year. I joined Fitbit in November 2019, and the company was still a ways away from hitting this goal. We needed to get scrappy and experiment with ways to drive traffic to our Premium product.
Working with Product, we decided to test a series of in-app notifications. The notifications would drive users to the Premium membership sign-up screen by promoting different offerings available with Premium. One of the first notifications we tested upsold Premium's programs offering, which are in-app, guided plans that help users achieve health goals.
After running for seven days, the program's upsell notification drove a 7x spike in traffic to the Premium membership sign-up screen.