david salinas

The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2

david salinas
david salinas
Hire Me
  • Save
The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2
The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2
The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2
The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2
The Fox & The Raven branding - concept 2
Download color palette
  1. CONCEPT2.jpg
  2. CONCEPT2a.jpg
  3. CONCEPT2c.jpg
  4. CONCEPT2b.jpg
  5. CONCEPT2d.jpg

Branding draft for Colorado based bakery The Fox & The Raven

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
david salinas
david salinas
based in ATX
Hire Me

More by david salinas

View profile
    • Like