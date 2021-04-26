Dan Lehman

Best One Yet Enamel Pin

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Best One Yet Enamel Pin promotion marketing perspective 3d car truck brand mockup enamel swag pin ice cream truck ice cream
Best One Yet Enamel Pin promotion marketing perspective 3d car truck brand mockup enamel swag pin ice cream truck ice cream
Download color palette
  1. Best One Yet Pin Mockup.jpg
  2. Best One Yet Truck - Drivers Side.jpg

Dreaming up fun stuff for my client Best One Yet — this illustration is a simplified version of the vinyl wrap I designed for their (vegan) ice cream truck.

(see second slide for actual truck)

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like