Opendoor home buying landing page

Opendoor needed to refresh their home buying landing page to have the messaging centralized around their core feature, cash-backed offers. The goal was to explain how buying with Opendoor will give you an edge over other buyers because your offer will be backed by Opendoor's cash.

To help accomplish this, I led copywriting for a new lading page. I wrote copy to speak to potential homebuyers, made several decisions to improve the overall content journey and user experience, and removed redundant CTAs from the original wireframes.

A few sections aren't shown here, but you can see the full page at https://www.opendoor.com/homes.

Page design: Nicolas Solerieu

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
