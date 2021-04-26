Bagus Subagiyono

Header landing page for web under construction and maintenance

Bagus Subagiyono
Bagus Subagiyono
  • Save
Header landing page for web under construction and maintenance illustrator vector ux ui web minimal illustration flat design app
Download color palette

Hi, hope you enjoy it. If you love this design, you can buy on the following link https://bit.ly/2R44QjR

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Bagus Subagiyono
Bagus Subagiyono

More by Bagus Subagiyono

View profile
    • Like