Daily UI Challenge - 50 - Job Listing
Job listing landing page for a small dating site software company. Use of cards for applicants can learn more about roles and apply to.

Reach me at me@briadesign.com if you would like to work together!
Open to feedback, and best wishes,
Bria

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
