Newsletter Template
Creative & Unique Template, Came with 08 Pages Document A4 & US Letter, This layout is suitable for any project purpose.
You can easily adjust the text in a single step using Character and Paragraph Styles have been created in the template, You can automatically apply styles as you type text. You can change Color of all the document by Swatches option (One-click change color of all pages)
All fonts, shape, and other elements are very easy to customize and Ready for print
Features
08 Pages
Size: A4 & US Letter
CMYK colors
Paragraph Styles
Character Styles
Swatches
Automatic page numbering
File Compatible with CS4, CS5, CS5.5,CS6 & CC
Layered document
One click change color
Fully editable
300 DPI
3 mm BLEEDS
Included Files
IDML (CS4+)
INDD (CS6+)
PDF Preview
ReadMe
Free Font Used
Merriweather
Roboto
Preview images are not included in the download!
If you like this item please rate it.
Thank you for purchasing!