Finance: Mobile App Animation • Light & Dark mode

Olena Kychun for Qubstudio
Finance: Mobile App Animation • Light & Dark mode
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

Do you think most banking apps are boring as hell? So do we! That's why we've created this juicy and handy banking solution.

Switch between different cards as fast as a rocket, create transfers in one click, and track every buck you spend 💸

And yeah, there are never too many emojis!

Looks dope? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram 🔥 to stay tuned for further updates.

Animation by Dima Siedykh 🤘

