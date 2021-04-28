Bulma illustrates

Medel Product Campaign illustration

Medel Product Campaign illustration colourful illustrator concept campaign illustration product campaign design character character illustration adobe illustrator illustration vector illustration character design
City sounds ✨Here is the illustration I had a chance to create for @medel_global product campaign few months ago.

MED-EL produces beautiful hearing solutions ❤️ And I loved helping them to portray this lady’s ability to hear the city sounds around her, thanks to her hearing implant ❤️🙏

