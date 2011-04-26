Donation incentive

Daniel Chatfield

Part of the donation page for my new site. You can see the old donation page here: http://spiders-design.co.uk/donate/ and the new one (WIP) here: http://ringwoodhosting.com/new/sites/spiders-design/live/www/donate/

Comments would be appreciated.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
