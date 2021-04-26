Moira Meneghin 🎈

"Capernaum" film - portrait

"Capernaum" film - portrait adobe sketch miracles caos movie film illustration portrait
This is the portrait I made of one of the most touching images of this AMAZING film "Capernaum / كفرناحوم " by director Nadine Labaki.
A smile that for me is Happiness, Courage, Tears, Resilience, Humanity.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
