Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed

Expense Splitting App - UX/UI Design

Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed
Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed
  • Save
Expense Splitting App - UX/UI Design ios app design app designers mobile app ux vector ui ux illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

I am presenting you the expense splitting application UX/UI, feel free to get inspiration from it or contact me to get your app designed.

fahad.brightarrow@gmail.com

Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed
Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed

More by Bright Arrow by Fahad Ahmed

View profile
    • Like