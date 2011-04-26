Gabriel Levcovitz

Adorned plate

I made this plate (and the wood texture) from scratch, as seen on my house. I was bored so... ;)
It's all Photoshop, the ornaments were made using paths, but I really wanna know Illustrator to design the whole thing in vector.

You can see the full 1024px plate here.

I also wanna say thanks to Louie Mantia, who gave to me a lot of tips and inspiration. Thanks, Louie! :D

