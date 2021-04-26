Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Canyon Typeface

Canyon Typeface lettering nashville typeface fontself procreate branding music typography
For Ellie's new record CANYON, the incredibly talented @simonandmoose created the initial type treatment for the album cover title. Using her lettering as a starting point, I drew out a complete alphabet in Procreate, then turned it into a working typeface with Fontself. This is used as a headline font throughout the packaging and branding.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
