Trigger Foods Identification App

Heal is an application targeted at people who suffer from chronic indigestion. This app is a useful tool for finding the correlation between what you eat and how you feel, and by analyzing and learning, can help you prevent future digestive irritations. Heal provides accurate information and continues to improve as more data is provided.
Check the full case study here 👇
https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/heal-trigger-foods-identification-conceptual-app-a-ux-ui-case-study-293178000522