Agil Mubarok

Tree Identifiaction App for Student - Rejected Pitch deck

pitchdeck ux ui design
Educational application prototype for tree identification in a protected forest. The target users are school students who visit and learn about tree species in the forest by scanning the QR code provided on each tree.

Unfortunately, this pitch deck got rejected by the stakeholder for a confidential reason.

Please kindly leave some feedback for a better improvement.

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
