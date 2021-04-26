24 Hour Designs

Payments platform for friends

24 Hour Designs
24 Hour Designs
  • Save
Payments platform for friends share pay ux design friends payment app payment ux design applications travel ui social network social mobile app app
Download color palette

Hi there,

Here is a social payments platform enabling friends to pay off trips or split meals amongst one another.
I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome. 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Let's connect jay@24hour.design
Check out at www.24hour.design

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow!

24 Hour Designs
24 Hour Designs

More by 24 Hour Designs

View profile
    • Like