Bandana Design

Mitch Wiesen for VIA Studio
Bandana design to celebrate VIA Studio's rebrand.
Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.

Transforming brands through strategy+ design+development
