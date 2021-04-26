Cameron Maher

Media Forge, Concept A

Cameron Maher
Cameron Maher
Hire Me
  • Save
Media Forge, Concept A abstract bold strong flat minimal branding typography logo design logo blue creation idea spark
Media Forge, Concept A abstract bold strong flat minimal branding typography logo design logo blue creation idea spark
Media Forge, Concept A abstract bold strong flat minimal branding typography logo design logo blue creation idea spark
Download color palette
  1. MF1a_1-drib.png
  2. MF1b_1-drib.png
  3. MF1c_1-drib.png

Media Forge is a guiding force in the digital world, helping their clients grow their assets and navigate through their industry. Working within a wide range of spaces including film, television, social media, podcasts, crypto, and NFTs.

This was an unused concept aiming to capture the idea of creation with an abstract mark that is bursting with energy. More to come!

Cameron Maher
Cameron Maher
Logo design, branding, illustration, beer drinking.
Hire Me

More by Cameron Maher

View profile
    • Like