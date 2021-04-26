Task Manager application

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello people! 👋
I have been looking for a basic task manager app recent for all my to-do lists, but none of the existing apps were to my liking. So I decided to design one myself that is very simple with limited features.
Do you use to-do lists? Drop a comment down below 👇