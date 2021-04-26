William Hedin

Task Manager application

William Hedin
William Hedin
  • Save
Task Manager application illustration uidesign app application mobile todolist todo to do task list task manager projects manager task
Download color palette

Hello people! 👋

I have been looking for a basic task manager app recent for all my to-do lists, but none of the existing apps were to my liking. So I decided to design one myself that is very simple with limited features.

Do you use to-do lists? Drop a comment down below 👇

William Hedin
William Hedin

More by William Hedin

View profile
    • Like