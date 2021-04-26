Rik Catlow

COGRID-19 - Austin

COGRID-19 - Austin poster print charity illustration
COGRID-19 - Nineteen designers and a grid. Participated in the creation of this print to benefit local Austin charities E4 Youth & Central Texas Food Bank. Thanks to @magggiemoore for getting me involved and thanks to COGRID for starting this great project.

https://www.cogrid19.com/grids/p/austin

Austin based, Designer & Illustrator

