COGRID-19 - Austin

COGRID-19 - Nineteen designers and a grid. Participated in the creation of this print to benefit local Austin charities E4 Youth & Central Texas Food Bank. Thanks to @magggiemoore for getting me involved and thanks to COGRID for starting this great project.
https://www.cogrid19.com/grids/p/austin