Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SPG MARKS ✏️

Behance Logofolio

SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Hire Me
  • Save
Behance Logofolio spg elegant icon typography symbol minimal identity branding marks logofolio behance logomarks logomark logos logo
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118302373/Logos-V3

Just updated my Logofolio Vol.3 in Behance containing the logos designed by me this year so far. Have a ride through the link.

Hope you would enjoy them. And yes. Your comments are ever appreciated!

For Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM

SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by SPG MARKS ✏️

View profile
    • Like