Wrapp - Webinar App (03/03)

Hi, this is the last shot (03/03) of my mobile app exploration called "Wrapp", an online platform where you can explore, register, pay and stream webinars within one app.
In this pandemic, webinar become one of the most important thing to attend but I saw some pain points on participating in a webinar and the process in it such as complicated registration, missing out the webinar, hard to find the right topics, mobile-friendly, etc. Because of the importance of webinars nowadays, I want to try to make a better solution for this matter.
On this page, we can see our onboarding screens and our profile page.
Let me know what you think by leave comment down below!
App use: Figma
Icons: Fontawesome
Illustration: Drawkit
For the study case, please read by clicking this link: https://cmeilika.medium.com/ui-ux-study-case-wrapp-webinar-app-af820ac26373
Thank you!