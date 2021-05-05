Mitch Wiesen
VIA Studio

Taurus Season Illustration

Mitch Wiesen
VIA Studio
Mitch Wiesen for VIA Studio
Taurus Season Illustration
Inspired by the groovy astrological illustrations that appeared alongside Sydney Omarr's horoscopes.
Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.

