Online Food Delivery App Design

Hello Folks,
Here we are presenting a few of our screens of the online food delivery application, where users can view their order details and live track the order delivery status.
Along with that user can see daily offers, deals & discounts for ordering food
We are happy to hear your thoughts on it.
To know more about us, visit our website- https://www.prismetric.com/
Let’s connect biz@prismetric.com