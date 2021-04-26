claudya meilika

Wrapp - Webinar App (02/03)

Wrapp - Webinar App (02/03)
Hi, this is another shot (02/03) from my mobile app exploration called "Wrapp", an online platform where you can explore, register, pay and stream webinars within one app.

In this pandemic, webinar become one of the most important thing to attend but I saw some pain points on participating in a webinar and the process in it such as complicated registration, missing out the webinar, hard to find the right topics, mobile-friendly, etc. Because of the importance of webinars nowadays, I want to try to make a better solution for this matter.

On this page, we can see our webinar detail page, registration page, and success page.

App use: Figma
Icons: Fontawesome
Illustration: Drawkit

For the study case, please read by clicking this link: https://cmeilika.medium.com/ui-ux-study-case-wrapp-webinar-app-af820ac26373
Thank you!

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
