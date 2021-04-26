Make it work - Mobile app for couples

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
Here is a relationship app created for famous motivational speaker Tony Gaskins Jr focused on helping couples get through their most challenging hurdles.
I hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome. 🙂
Available for crafting your ideas.
Let's connect jay@24hour.design
Check out at www.24hour.design
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow!