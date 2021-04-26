Matthew Doyle

Tiny Titans

Concept that didn't make the cut. Have to approach this new project in a different way. Client runs a toddler and young child gymnastics program and wanted to logos to be very rounded, and kid-friendly. Style hit the mark, but the concept didn't. Back to the drawing board!

Art Director Graphic Designer
