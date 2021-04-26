Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Erin

Review Infrastructure

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
electricity eco green resources renewable ecology infrastructure engineers power energy industry windmill wind mill lottie json animation infographics infographic isometric web
  1. 2 Review Infrastructure.mp4
  2. 2 Review Infrastructure.jpg

Second web isometric JSON Lottie animations for Enel Green Power.

Company engineers work with regional power grid operators to study transmission systems and determine the infrastructure needed to safely inject power.

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
Illustrator & animator

