Yoga Retreat Web design concept

The theme of the landing page was chosen because of my interest in yoga and travel.
Yoga Retreat is a design concept about event taken place in Greece. Here are all necessary information: yoga practice, teacher introduction, retreat program, application form etc.
Light colors were chosen to show balance and harmony, transformation and learning about yourself.