Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Bel

Yoga Retreat Web design concept

Olga Bel
Olga Bel
  • Save
Yoga Retreat Web design concept web design website ui ux yoga travel retreat landing landing page figma design figmadesign figma minimal web design
Download color palette

The theme of the landing page was chosen because of my interest in yoga and travel.
Yoga Retreat is a design concept about event taken place in Greece. Here are all necessary information: yoga practice, teacher introduction, retreat program, application form etc.
Light colors were chosen to show balance and harmony, transformation and learning about yourself.

Olga Bel
Olga Bel

More by Olga Bel

View profile
    • Like