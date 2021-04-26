Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit

Wine Company Ecommerce Store Concept

Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit
Patryk Michalski for Clean Commit
Hire Us
  • Save
Wine Company Ecommerce Store Concept website concept shopify theme shopify elegant clean pwa ecommerce winery wine shop store colors web design ui figma
Download color palette

👋 Hello!

When creating an online store, it is important to ensure that the website has its own character and reflects the brand and their products. This time we want to present you a concept for a wine distribution company. We hope you like it!

________

Remember to follow our profile for more!
Reach out today — Let's talk about your project!

Clean Commit
Clean Commit
Hire Us

More by Clean Commit

View profile
    • Like