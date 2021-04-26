Saud Ali
HIE HQ

Finance App Concept

Saud Ali
HIE HQ
Saud Ali for HIE HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance App Concept bank fintech uiuxdesign dribbble color palette android app ios app payment app finance fintech app mobile dribbble best shot app figma uiux uidesign minimal ux design ux ui
Download color palette

To the world's largest design community,
Today I would like to share the Finance App Concept, we tried to keep it clean, minimal, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a product idea? Write to us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

See our
Website | Instagram | Behance

HIE HQ
HIE HQ
Hire Us

More by HIE HQ

View profile
    • Like