WeShape Logo Design

growth w letter logo w letter w logo website design webdesign website branding logodesign design logo
Logo design for WeShape that represents:

1 - Website Pages
2 - Growth
3 - A "W" letter
4 - Combine the 3 basic shapes: circle, triangle, and square.

I was so grateful to join the team and creat such a beautiful brand looks

