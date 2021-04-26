Bedroom from Bran's Lane

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
What value does this angle bring to the presentation of the project?
We needed to do this angle as informative as possible because the architect needed to show all the interior space as well as the exterior part on this side of the building in one render. Sometimes, it is important for architects, and we know how to do it.
So with this render, we did our best to show every important element, that the client of the architect needed to see. And used some of our "secret tools" to achieve it.
Architecture: David Maguire, The DMD Group
3D visualization: Suburbia Studio
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication
