Bedroom from Bran's Lane

What value does this angle bring to the presentation of the project?

We needed to do this angle as informative as possible because the architect needed to show all the interior space as well as the exterior part on this side of the building in one render. Sometimes, it is important for architects, and we know how to do it.

So with this render, we did our best to show every important element, that the client of the architect needed to see. And used some of our "secret tools" to achieve it.

Architecture: David Maguire, The DMD Group

3D visualization: Suburbia Studio

