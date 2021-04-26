BH GRAPHIC

Corporate Business Card

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC
  • Save
Corporate Business Card green elegant design cyan creative corporate clean card design business card business blue
Download color palette

Hi, we are an expert graphic design team. we like to help with world-class design.
PRODUCT FEATURE:
> 3.5×2 inch business cards(with .25 bleed)
> CMYK Color mode
> 100% layer organize
> PSD File include
> Super clean and professionally designed
> editable template Easy to use and customize the layered template
> Include Trim and bleed guideline
>>>>>
Looking for Business Card/Brand Identity design?
Say hello: bhgraphicofficial@gmail.com

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC

More by BH GRAPHIC

View profile
    • Like