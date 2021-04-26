Sofia Pinsker

Illustration for dog beer brand

Illustration for dog beer brand
Bubik is a tasty drink for dogs. Created by veterinarians on the basis of barley malt, brewer's yeast and meat broth. The best way to share the holiday with your tailed friend!

Check full project on my Behance page - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118035417/Bubik-Illustrations-for-dog-beer-brand

