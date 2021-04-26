Sofia Pinsker

Illustrations for dog beer brand

Sofia Pinsker
Sofia Pinsker
  • Save
Illustrations for dog beer brand beer art beer identy beer can craftbeer beer label blue brand web beer dog illustration doggy dogs dog icon logo art minimal branding illustration design
Download color palette

Bubik is a tasty drink for dogs. Created by veterinarians on the basis of barley malt, brewer's yeast and meat broth. The best way to share the holiday with your tailed friend!

Check full project on my Behance page - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118035417/Bubik-Illustrations-for-dog-beer-brand

Sofia Pinsker
Sofia Pinsker

More by Sofia Pinsker

View profile
    • Like