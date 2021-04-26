Audiolib - Audiobook App Design

Hello folks!! Here is our new audiobook mobile app design concept named Audiolib. Hope you like this.

Audiobooks are getting more and more popular. The main reason for their success is the fact that they are more accessible than ever before. The goal is to develop a project that will inspire people to listen to the best books, write reviews and achieve personal goals in listening to books.

The key features of the Audiolib app are Quick and Easy-to-use Categories of Books, Search from the wide range of collections of various books. Audiobook player is easy to interact with & convenient to use with the books, Book Library to get your desired books, Easy Payment Options, Ratings & Reviews, and many more things to explore.

Tool Used: Adobe XD

