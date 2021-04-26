Backyard of Bran's Lane

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
How my story in architectural visualization started?
Julian Sadokha here, founder of Suburbia studio. I became interested in design and architecture. I started doing my first visualizations on paper. They were house plans, drawings, and sketches according to my own ideas.
Once, as an architect-freshman at Lviv Polytechnic, I was amazed by a house visualization that was hanging on the wall near the classroom. To be honest, this work seemed perfect and unattainable to me then. And every time I walked by, I asked myself, "Could I have done better?"
Gradually, this hobby grew into my lifework - architectural visualization.