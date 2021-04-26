WMS dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
For the past couple of months Autentika has been responsible for redesigning the user interface of a warehouse management system for companies. This project was quite niche for us as it had to be designed for Windows environment.
Thanks to the cooperation of our designers, including @Patryk Ilnicki (https://dribbble.com/ilnicki#) who made the largest part of the project, we created an interface for our client that is more intuitive but also looks better.
We hope you like what we did here. Check out our other shots and if you’re interested in cooperating with us, drop us a line at this e-mail address: kontakt@autentika.pl