Rezwan Ahmed Badhon

FoodX - Food Delivery Landing Page

Rezwan Ahmed Badhon
Rezwan Ahmed Badhon
  • Save
FoodX - Food Delivery Landing Page food ordering food order website food food delivery app uiux clean minimal app design simple ui ui food delivery landing page landingpage food delivery service food delivery website
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery Landing Page. I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

We are available for taking your project

E-Mail: rejwanbadhon70@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801779085516

Feedback is always appreciated.
Thank you!

Rezwan Ahmed Badhon
Rezwan Ahmed Badhon

More by Rezwan Ahmed Badhon

View profile
    • Like