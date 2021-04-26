Nizar

Toilet Tracker

Nizar
Nizar
  • Save
Toilet Tracker visiting mobile 3d mobile app app ui design tracker
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
I want to share exploring my design for exercise.
I got the idea from people that users go to track how often they go to the toilet.

your feedback is interesting for me. Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Nizar
Nizar

More by Nizar

View profile
    • Like