The prompt for today was to create a TV App. User likes dark interfaces specially for TV apps as per Netflix and Amazon Prime's user case study. i think teaser are important when it comes to TV Shows they stimulates interest by remaining cryptic so I put them as top priority. Easy to access navigation bar and next-previous button are the features included. Here's my take on that, let me know your thoughts.