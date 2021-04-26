Samsung Star Logo Mark Redesign

In Korean, the word Samsung means “three stars.” The name was chosen by Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull whose vision was for his company to become powerful and everlasting like stars in the sky. The three stars remained as the company logo in various forms until 1993 when the current logo was introduced. I wanted to go back to the roots of the company and create a mark that references the founding culture.⁠

⁠

So I combined 3 stars, 1 big, 1 small at the center and 1 as a negative space between these two.. The arrows around the center star represents the emerging businesses from every direction. Also I created a negative space around the star to represent it shining powerful like the stars in the sky. Tried a few mockups based on the new logo as well.. ⁠

⁠

