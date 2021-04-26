ELI TROTTA

The Journey Begins

The Journey Begins coverartwork digitalillustration concept art forest mountains illustration digital illustration wacom concept environment photoshop
This is my cover art for this beautiful song of Matias Lizana García - The Journey Begins! smiley
This is the link of the song!! https://open.spotify.com/track/5Dj1bGqf8tpqsZDeHyyzQS?si=C-inC7vgSVaUQ0PR0wwurg

