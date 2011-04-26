Application for Berghs

Logotypes for an imaginary gym chain, for the application to Berghs school of communication. The gym is owned 50% by the government, 50% by a private investor. The target is the common person, so I want to focus on health benefits rather than getting big muscles or a toned body. It should feel like it's for everyone, because everyone can get healthier.

"Folkhälsan" means The people's health. "Pulshöjaren" means to raise your pulse, which is a sub-brand for a free magazine.

Any feedback is appreciated!